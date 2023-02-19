Abortion Ban Leaves Florida Couple Bracing For Unborn Baby's Death Due To Rare Disease

The US Supreme Court's last year decision to overturn Roe v Wade has left one couple in Florida heartbroken as they prepare to bid a painful adieu to their unborn child. Deborah Dorbert is one of the many American women who have not been able to seek an abortion, even in circumstances where the procedure is absolutely necessary.

According to the Washington Post, Deborah has been unable to get an abortion due to a Florida law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks, except in certain cases. The woman, and her husband Lee, have been trying to get the procedure done after they found out that their second child was diagnosed with Potter syndrome, a rare but deadly fetal abnormality that results in unusual kidney function and growth.

The syndrome is also known as a "doubly lethal diagnosis," as babies with damaged kidneys inside the womb do not possess the ability to remove toxins from their bodies, which can ultimately cause renal failure. What makes matters worse in such cases is the absence of amniotic fluid in the uterus, which can cause the baby to be born without the ability to breathe.

Florida's law prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of gestation unless "two physicians certify in writing that the fetus has a fatal fetal abnormality and has not reached viability." Last November, the pair decided to get an abortion after learning about their baby's diagnosis. However, they were told by their specialist that termination was only possible between 28 and 32 weeks.

Florida couple shares ordeal

After seeking guidance from health administrators and looking into the law, the couple was told that they would be required to wait until the 37th week, almost a full term, to terminate the pregnancy. Apart from the law, the couple is also restricted by the high travel costs to get an abortion in another state. With no light at the end of the tunnel, the couple eventually decided to go on with the pregnancy and focus on palliative care once their child is born.

“That’s been very important to us, understanding that we do have that control back at least in some of these decisions,” Lee Dorbert said. “It makes me angry, for politicians to decide what’s best for my health. We would do anything to have this baby," Deborah Dorbert told the outlet.