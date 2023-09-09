Abortion Drug Manufacturer And DOJ Ask Supreme Court To Review Access Restrictions

In a pivotal development, Danco Laboratories, the manufacturer of a widely used abortion drug, has petitioned the US Supreme Court to review a recent appeals court decision that has significant implications for access to medication abortion in the United States. According to a report from Axios, the case underscores the ongoing legal battles surrounding reproductive rights and medication abortions, which account for more than half of all abortions in the US with 98 percent involving the use of mifepristone.

The appeals court decision in question, issued by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in August, challenged the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization of mifepristone, alleging that the FDA failed to adequately consider safety concerns when it made the drug more accessible in 2016. This ruling partially blocked a lower court decision that had previously struck down the FDA's approval of mifepristone, which had been granted in 2000.

Here is what you need to know

Danco Laboratories' request for Supreme Court review hinges on the notion that the decision has raised critical questions about whether a single federal court can limit abortion access in states that protect it. The company argues that the decision has led to risks and confusion that should not be imposed on women, especially considering the significant public health implications.

The US DOJ has stepped in as well

Additionally, the company highlights that the decision has created uncertainty in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries by challenging the FDA's authorization of the drug. The Department of Justice has also sought Supreme Court review, citing the decision's "destabilizing practical consequences" and "serious legal errors."

It's worth noting that medication abortions play a crucial role in reproductive healthcare, and any restrictions on their availability have far-reaching consequences. The Supreme Court, which previously struck down federal protections for abortion procedures, now has an opportunity to weigh in on the accessibility of mifepristone, a medication that has become an integral part of reproductive healthcare in the United States.

As this legal battle unfolds, it underscores the broader debate surrounding reproductive rights and access to healthcare, with potentially significant ramifications for women's health and choices across the country. If the Supreme Court agrees to take the case, it will likely be heard during the upcoming term, which begins next month. It is also worth flagging that a significant number of people across the US think abortion infringes upon the unborn child's right to life.