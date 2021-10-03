Abortion Rights In US: Protests Erupt Against Controversial 'Heartbeat Bill'

Hundreds of thousands of people from all across the US have joined hands to voice their support for abortion rights. As per BBC, the protesters were galvanised in opposition to a new Texas law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Photos and videos that surfaced online feature pro-choice supporters marching to the US Supreme Court building with placards that read ‘Make abortion legal’. They were countered by supporters of the law who reckoned that the blood of hundreds of thousands of unborn foetuses would be in the hands of the legislators.

In addition to Washington, demonstrations also snowballed to other states, including New York and Texas. Addressing media reporters, New York governor Kathy Hochul came out to support women stating that abortion was a right of all. "I'm sick and tired of having to fight over abortion rights. It's settled law in the nation, and you are not taking that right away from us, not now, not ever,” she said. While Hochul, a Democrat, denounced the controversial Heartbeat Bill, many Republican-led states consider passing similar bills.

Women’s March in Tucson, Ariz. today, Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands of people showed up and out to support abortion rights and to respond to Texas’ new restrictive abortion laws. (1) pic.twitter.com/eQcy279QCa — Susan Barnett (@susan_a_barnett) October 2, 2021

What is Texas Bill 8?

The US State of Texas, on May 20, passed the controversial ‘Heartbeat Bill’, banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The state’s Republican governor Greg Abbott signed the bill which bans abortion once the fetal heartbeat is detected, often before the woman knows she is pregnant. The law is also implacable in the cases of rape or incest.

“Our creator endowed us with the right to life, and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives, and that's exactly what the Texas legislature did this session," Texas Governor Greg Abbot said while signing the bill.

The law faced its first legal blow after the Joe Biden administration filed a lawsuit against it, demanding the decree to be temporarily halted. The hearing for the same is scheduled for Friday and will be overseen by District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin. The Justice Department has pushed for the court to act swiftly, but it is unclear how soon Pitman will decide, according to Associated Press.

