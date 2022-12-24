'About Damn Time': Barack Obama Lists Out His Favourite Books, Films, And Music For 2022

Quick links:
Image: AP
Former President Obama has shared his favourite music, books, and movies for the year 2022. On Friday, taking to Twitter, the former US President shared a series of tweets in which he shared his music lists, annual readings, and watch lists.
He wrote, "I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you. First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023." The tweet had an attached photo which had a list of books and the first book name at the top was by Michelle Obama.
I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022
First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023. pic.twitter.com/NuGA7dDz9G
Followed by the second tweet which had the list of the music and artists, The 44th former US prez wrote, "I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?"
I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022
Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD
Followed by the third tweet posted by former prez Obama which was the list of Movies, while sharing the list he wrote, " I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favourites. What did I miss?."
I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/vsgEmc8cn8— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022