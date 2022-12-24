'About Damn Time': Barack Obama Lists Out His Favourite Books, Films, And Music For 2022

Former President Obama has shared his favourite music, books, and movies for the year 2022. On Friday, taking to Twitter, the former US President shared a series of tweets in which he shared his music lists, annual readings, and watch lists.

He wrote, "I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you. First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023." The tweet had an attached photo which had a list of books and the first book name at the top was by Michelle Obama.

I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you.



First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023. pic.twitter.com/NuGA7dDz9G — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Checkout Barack Obama's favourite books of 2022:

“The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (which President Obama says he is admittedly “biased” in choosing)

“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel

“Trust” by Hernan Diaz

“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff

“The Furrows: A Novel” by Namwali Serpell

“South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation” by Imani Perry

“The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan

“Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson

“Ducks Two Years in the Oil Sands” by Kate Beaton

“An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong

“Liberation Day” by George Saunders

“The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan

“Afterlives” by Abdulrazak Gurnah

Followed by the second tweet which had the list of the music and artists, The 44th former US prez wrote, "I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?"

I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.



Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Listen to the favourite Music of Barack Obama in 2022:

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny

“POF” – Ari Lennox

“Something in the Orange” – Zach Bryan

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“American Teenager” – Ethel Cain

“Communion in My Cup” – Tank and The Bangas ft. The Ton3s

“Pull Up” – Koffee

“Saoko” – Rosalía

“Rush” – Ayra Starr

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Life is Good” – SiR ft. Scribz Riley

“That’s Where I Am” – Maggie Rogers

“Dodinin” – Leyla McCalla

“Sunshine” – Steve Lacy ft. Fousheé

“Calm Down” – Rema

“Problem With It” – Plains

“Feelings 4 You” – Xavier Omär

“Belize” – Danger Mouse and Black Thought ft. MF DOOM

“Tamagotchi” – Omar Apollo

“Home Maker” – Sudan Archives

“Where I Go” – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) ft. H.E.R.

“Shirt” – SZA

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“‘Round Midnight” – Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan

Followed by the third tweet posted by former prez Obama which was the list of Movies, while sharing the list he wrote, " I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favourites. What did I miss?."

I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/vsgEmc8cn8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Watch Obama's top picks of movies 2022: