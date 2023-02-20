'Absolutely No Doubt In Our Minds': Blinken On China Using Balloon To Surveil Sites In US

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted that there was no question that China was attempting to conduct surveillance on the US using the balloon that was recently taken down near the east coast of South Carolina state.

“I can’t say dispositively what the original intent was, but that doesn’t matter because what we saw when it was over the United States was clearly an attempt to surveil very sensitive military sites,” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week” in an interview taped Saturday.

“The balloon went over many of them. It, in some cases, loitered,” he added. “We took measures to protect that information. We took measures to get information about the balloon. And I think we’ll know more when we actually get the remains,” he stated.

After shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, the US military downed three smaller objects that were not believed to be connected to any country's surveillance programme, according to US President Joe Biden. These objects were likely used for weather or research purposes by private organisations, reported CNN.

However, officials have stated that the Chinese balloon had a much larger payload, roughly equivalent to three buses, and was capable of collecting intelligence and taking photographs. The balloon flew over sensitive locations in Montana, but the US administration tracked its movements and took measures to reduce its intelligence-gathering capabilities. The US has accused the Chinese military of controlling a large fleet of balloons that have conducted surveillance in over 40 countries on five continents in recent years.

“There’s absolutely no doubt in our minds about what the balloon, once over the United States, was attempting to do. And no doubt in our minds about this surveillance balloon programme that China has, and again, has been used over more than 40 countries around the world,” Blinken told ABC.

The US secretary of state also expressed concerns about China's support for Russia's military during its invasion of Ukraine. According to CNN, US officials familiar with intelligence have reported a "disturbing" trend of increasing Chinese support for Russia's military, with indications that China is considering providing "lethal support" without being detected. While the officials did not reveal the specific intelligence that led to their concerns, they stated that it was significant enough to prompt the US to share it with allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference in Germany in recent days.

“We’ve been watching this very closely,” Blinken told “Face the Nation” on CBS while in Munich for the security conference. “The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they’re considering providing lethal support, and we’ve made very clear to them that that would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship,” Blinken said.

Did US shoot down harmless objects?

Out of the four objects shot down by US fighter jets this month, only the first one, identified as a balloon, has been attributed to China. The White House acknowledged on February 14 that the other three aerial objects had merely a “benign purpose", drawing a distinction between them and the massive Chinese balloon that US authorities alleged was being used for surveillance by Beijing.

“The intelligence community is considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. Officials also disclosed that a missile fired at one of the three objects, over Lake Huron on February 12, missed its intended target and landed in the water before a second one successfully hit. The military deployed F-22 fighters with heat-seeking missiles to quickly shoot down what likely were harmless objects.