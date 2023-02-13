'Absolutely Not True': WH Dismisses Beijing's Claims That US Flying Balloons In China

The United States White House "absolutely" denied China's accusations that the US had "illegally" flown as many as 10 balloons into its airspace since January 2022. White House national security spokesman John Kirby in an interview with US-based news outlet MSNBC said, "Not true. Just absolutely not true," "We are not flying balloons over China," he added.

China has officially accused the US of flying high-altitude balloons "illegally" into its airspace more than 10 times since January 22. The comments made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry have come after the US shot down a Chinese balloon on February 4 off its east coast saying that it was being used for surveillance, something which China has contradicted time and again. The accusations by the Chinese Foreign Ministry come without any evidence and come less than a day after Beijing said it was preparing to shoot down an unidentified object flying near its eastern coast, reported CNN.

At a regular news conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed it is “common for US balloons to illegally enter other countries’ airspace.” “Since last year alone, American high-altitude balloons have illegally crossed China’s airspace more than 10 times without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities,” Wang said.

"It is the United States that is the world's biggest spy power with the world's widest intelligence network," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said. Wang also noted that "the US National Security Agency reviews text messages and wiretaps phone calls, including those of high-ranking officials in Germany, France, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and other European countries."

‘Unidentified flying object’ near China’s coast

Meanwhile, maritime authorities in China’s Shandong province said Sunday they spotted an “unidentified flying object” above waters near the port city of Rizhao and were “preparing to shoot it down,” state-run news outlet The Paper reported. “If debris falls near your boat, please help take photos to collect evidence. If conditions allow, please help salvage it,” the marine development department of Qingdao’s Jimo district told fishing vessels in the message cited by The Paper.

As of Monday afternoon local time, Chinese authorities and state media had not provided any update, and it is unclear if the object has already been taken down.

On Sunday evening, Chinese social media was filled with excitement, with many users waiting for the object floating off China’s coast to be taken down, reported CNN. “Thanks to the demonstration made by the US, we must report it in a high-profile manner when we shoot down (the object),” said a top comment on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform.

How many 'objects' over North America do we know of so far?

The news surfaced on January 28 of an object flying over the US state of Alaska. The giant balloon in Alaska drifted into Canadian territory through the west coast and continued through the US before reaching the east coast off South Carolina state. It took almost six days after being spotted, for the balloon to be downed by the US on February 4.

On February 10, six days after the first balloon was shot down, US fighter jets downed another object off the coast of northern Alaska. US officials said that the object had lacked control and defended their decision by saying it was “within US sovereign airspace over US territorial water”.

Saturday (February 11) saw yet another incident, this time over Canadian territory. Acting on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's order in-lieu with Biden, Canadian and US jets were scrambled with a US F-22 jet downing another “high-altitude airborne object” over Canada's Yukon territory. The latest incident on Sunday (February 12) comprised Biden ordering fighter jets to take down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in Michigan state.

Only the first object has been attributed to Beijing.