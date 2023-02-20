'Absurd And Ageist': Sanders On Haley's Mental Competency Test Remarks For Politicians

United States Senator for Vermont state, Bernie Sanders, criticised Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's proposal for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75, calling it "absurd" and ageist. “We are fighting racism, we’re fighting sexism, we’re fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism,” 81-year-old Sanders, told CBS’s Face the Nation.

In 2016, when Bernie Sanders was 74 years old, he launched a strong challenge for the Democratic presidential nomination, and he did so again in the 2020 election cycle.

Nikki Haley, who is 51 years old, announced her 2024 campaign earlier this week with a call for a "new generation" of leaders, but has provided few policy details beyond advocating for political term limits and mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75. Although she has directed this proposal towards President Joe Biden, who is 80 years old, she has not applied it to her only declared rival for the Republican nomination, Donald Trump, who is 76 years old.

Asked on Fox News on Sunday why she was a better choice for the nomination than Trump or anyone yet to declare, the former South Carolina governor said: “Why not me?” “You know, I am a wife of a combat veteran. I’m a mother of two children.”

Haley stated that children today were struggling with the high costs of buying a home and the difficulties of what she called "woke education", while her Indian immigrant parents were troubled by the situation at the border. Despite having worked in the Trump administration as the former ambassador to the United Nations and having met with the president in the Oval Office, Haley emphasised that she had never worked in DC and urged for increased action to address issues in Congress.

Repeating her call for term limits and “mental competency tests for people over the age of 75”, she said: “And what I do strongly believe is the American people need options. I don’t think you have to be 80 years old to be in Washington DC.”

Sanders told CBS: “I think that’s absurd. We are fighting racism, we’re fighting sexism, we’re fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism."

“Trust people, look at people and say, ‘You know, this person is competent, this person is not competent.’ There are a lot of 40-year-olds out there who ain’t particularly competent. Older people, you know, you look at the individual, I don’t think you make a blanket statement,” he added.

Sanders also discussed age, and its relevance for serving politicians, in an interview with the Guardian published on Sunday. In a discussion promoting his new book titled "It’s OK to be Angry About Capitalism", the author expressed his expectation that President Joe Biden, who will be 82 years old in 2024, will seek re-election, and pledged to support his efforts to do so.

“Age is always a factor,” Sanders said. “But there are a thousand factors. Some people who are 80 or more have more energy than people who are 30," he stated. “There are a lot of elderly people with a whole lot of experience who are very capable of doing great work," he added.

Haley's 2024 presidential bid

On February 14, former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Haley announced her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, becoming the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump. This announcement marks a reversal of her previous statement two years ago that she wouldn't run against her former boss in the 2024 White House race.

Haley has cited the country's economic difficulties and the need for "generational change," referencing Trump's age of 76, as reasons for her change of mind. With this announcement, Haley becomes the first in a long line of Republicans expected to launch 2024 campaigns in the coming months, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.