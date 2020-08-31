Abu Hamza Sues US Prison Over 'cruel And Degrading' Conditions

Abu Hamza, the hate preacher, is reportedly suing US authorities over what he claims to be ‘cruel’ conditions at the country’s most secure prison, ADX penitentiary in Colorado. According to international media reports, Hamza, who is the former imam of north London’s Finsbury Park mosque, is currently serving a life sentence at the American prison for terrorism charges. While filing the lawsuit, he reportedly said that he isn’t getting enough sunlight in his cell.

As per reports, Hamza filed a civil lawsuit against attorney general Willian Barr. He claims that he is suffering from ‘stress and anxiety’ due to the fact that he has not been allowed family visits since 2012 when he extradited from the UK to New York for his trial. He reportedly said that he has had to switch from a Muslim halal diet to a Jewish kosher one, a move he described as ‘religiously stressful’.

READ: Uncertainty Dominates Presidential Campaign’s Final Stretch

The 62-year-old is appealing his incarceration, claiming that ‘inhuman and degrading’ conditions breach his human rights. He also claims that the little solitary confinement wasn’t made for his disabilities, which include a lack of forearms and one blind eye. He reportedly said that the removal of his prosthesis means that he has to tear open packages with his ‘rotting’ teeth.

‘Cruel and unusual’ conditions

Hamza’s complaint document reportedly states that he lost three teeth just to the opening of pouches. It further read that all of his front teeth are worn out and painful, some nerves can also be seen. Moreover, it also says that Hamza has been suffering ‘cruel and unusual’ conditions in prolonged, continuous, dangerous solitary confinement since 2012.

READ: Patriot Prayer No Stranger To Violent Northwest Protests

According to reports, Hamza was convicted in 2014 of 11 terrorism charges, including involvement in the 1998 kidnapping of 16 tourists in Yemen, providing material support to terrorists and attempting to create a terrorist training camp in Blu, Oregon, in 1999.

Back in 2018, he had reportedly spoken against the same issue and had said that the prison conditions are in violations of his human rights. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Supreme Court in London reportedly lifted an order that meant the Home Office and the UK Government could not send evidence over the US, meaning that Hamza could now spend the rest of his life in a maximum-security prison in America.

(Image: @IntelCube/Twitter)

READ: Trump Seizes On Protests As Dems Blame Him For Tensions

READ: Police: 5 Hospitalized After Kentucky Block Party Shooting

