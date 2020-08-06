ACLU Has Filed Over 400 Cases Against Donald Trump Since 2016

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed more than 400 lawsuits against the United States President Donald Trump since he took charge of the office in 2016. Among the lawsuits filed against the Trump administration, cases range from topics such as LGBTQ rights, privacy violation practices, immigrants issues, Muslim ban orders, etc. The ACLU website states that to date, they’ve filed over 237 lawsuits challenging the Trump administration in addition to 160 other cases.

Many cases for ACLU have resulted in victories, while some have suffered setbacks as expected in any judicial system across the world. The ACLU President Anthony Romero, while talking to the press has said that his organisation has filed more cases against the current administration than any other in the past because it is guilty of violating civil liberties and civil rights than any other in modern history. As per reports, the ACLU had filed 13 cases against the Bush administration during his first term, all of those related to the administration's counter-terrorism policies.

Victories and Setback

Among the victories, the ACLU says that the most satisfactory was the Supreme Court's decision to block the administration's decision to put the citizenship question in the 2020 census and the government's effort to separate children from their parents who had entered the country illegally. Meanwhile, the setbacks that the ACLU has suffered are failing to get the Supreme Court to block the government's order to ban citizens from Muslim countries and another was to allow Trump administration's policy barring transgender people from enlisting in the military.

