'Act Decisively': US Says 'working With Allies Critical' To Push Back Chinese Aggression

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin termed international alliances as "force multipliers" for Washington as they said that working with the allies is "critical" to push back against China's aggression. On Sunday, March 14, writing in The Washington Post, Blinken and Austin said that they wanted to “lay out why alliances are vital to our national security and how they deliver for the American people”. Referring to China, the Secretaries of State and Defense said that some countries are seeking to challenge the international order. Also, they slammed Beijing for being "all too willing to use coercion to get its way”.

They wrote, "Not all countries share this vision. Some seek to challenge the international order -- that is, the rules, values and institutions that reduce conflict and make cooperation possible among nations. As countries in the region and beyond know, China, in particular, is all too willing to use coercion to get its way. Here again, we see how working with our allies is critical". China has been receiving criticism globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps. However, Beijing has denied that it is engaged in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Also, China has imposed the draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong in July and arrested numerous journalists and activists.

'Combined power makes us stronger'

Both of them wrote, "Our combined power makes us stronger when we must push back against China's aggression and threats. Together, we will hold China accountable when it abuses human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, systematically erodes autonomy in Hong Kong, undercuts democracy in Taiwan or asserts maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law. If we don't act decisively and lead, Beijing will". They added, "That will be our message in Asia this week and throughout the world in the weeks and months ahead".

Talking about America’s reengagement with the world, the two secretaries wrote, “From his first day on the job, President Biden has emphasized America's reengagement with the world, because it's critical for us to meet the global challenges of our time. The United States is now making a big push to revitalize our ties with friends and partners -- both in one-to-one relationships and in multilateral institutions -- and to recommit to our shared goals, values and responsibilities. Our alliances are what our military calls "force multipliers." We're able to achieve far more with them than we could without them. No country on Earth has a network of alliances and partnerships like ours. It would be a huge strategic error to neglect these relationships”.

This comes after the Quad summit kick-started on Friday, March 12 with the leaders of India, Japan, Australia, and the United States deliberating in a flurry of diplomatic activity in the days to come. The Quad leaders -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, have vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democraticâ€¯values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending an apparent message to China. Hu Xijin, the Editor-in-Chief of China's mouthpiece Global Times, attempted to mitigate the impact of the Quad mechanism, by saying that it won’t help India "encroach" one inch of the Chinese territory, nor will it help Japan "drive away" CCP's coast guard vessels from waters near Diaoyu Islands. The Quad Summit serves more as "psychological comfort" to the respective countries, the Chinese stooge said.

(With inputs from ANI)