The University of Oklahoma in the American city of Norman reported an active shooter situation on the night of Friday, April 7. According to the emergency updates shared on the university's Twitter handle, the unidentified gunman has been seen in the vicinity of the campus' Van Vleet Oval, a green space used for outdoor activities.

In a series of tweets, the university alerted students and faculty members to escape, take cover or "fight" and seek protection in a makeshift shelter. It also revealed that law enforcement officials are looking into "possible shots fired on Norman campus."

“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the university said, adding, "OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place."

OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! — OU Campus Safety (@OUemergencyprep) April 8, 2023

OU-NORMAN Emergency 10:04pm OUPD continues to investigate possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Continue sheltering in place. — OU Campus Safety (@OUemergencyprep) April 8, 2023

Texas softball team sends 'thoughts and prayers' amid shooter scare at OU

Texas Tech softball team, which lost a match to Oklahoma University earlier during the day, took to Twitter to inform that none of its team members and staff are present at the campus where the shooter remains at large. The team also sent its "thoughts and prayers" and hoped for the safety of everyone at the Norman campus.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the OU community and the safety of all those here in Norman. — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) April 8, 2023

"Our entire team and staff is safe away from the OU campus. Our thoughts and prayers are with the OU community and the safety of all those here in Norman," it said. Details of the situation and the motive behind the shooter's actions remain unclear for now. Further information is awaited.