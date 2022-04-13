As the New York City Police Department (YCPD) takes cognisance in the matter of targeted attacks on the Sikh community, it has also lodged a complaint and further arrested a person in the regard. However, the developments have created an uproar in the Sikh community in the United States as well as in India where people have come forward denouncing the hateful attacks and demanding protection for the community.

Speaking on the same, Sikh activist Harjinder Singh Kukreja has claimed that there have been several reports of "hate crimes" against the Sikh community in the United States despite the city being "so cosmopolitan". "Such incidents are taking place in a big city like New York. It is scary to think about what happening in the internal parts of the country", he told Republic.

Further raising questions on the course of law and order in the US, he added every attack on a minority community in the United States is considered a "hate crime", however, when the same is done against a Sikh, the course of action takes time and there is a delayed investigation.

"It's high time people realise who the Sikhs really are. This comes at a time when it is Vaisakhi and it has been almost 323 years since the formation of Khalsa, however, people still don't understand the community."

In the meantime, referring to the New York assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Punjabi-American to hold the New York State Office, who condemned the atrocities towards the Sikh community in the US, Kukreja appreciated her role further adding that she deserves all the accolades as she is among the ones who convinced other politicians to join the fight against these attacks.

On the other hand, the Sikh activist also informed that the 72-year-old Nirmal Singh who was earlier in an "unprovoked incident" has now been sent back to India as his family sought the same. He also condemned the Brooklyn subway shooting incident and called it "tragic, despicable and unacceptable".

Attacks on Sikhs in the US

In less than a month, two incidents of alleged "hate crimes" against the Sikh community have been reported in the United States. While a 72-year-old man was earlier attacked brutally last week, in a recent incident, two more Sikhs were attacked by a group of unidentified men in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood of Queens in New York. They were also robbed by the miscreant.

This incident came nearly 12 hours after a gunman wearing a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of bullets on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn further shooting at least ten people.

Image: Republic World