Adolf Hitler's Toilet Seat Looted By US Soldier Up For Auction, Could Fetch $15,000

A bizarre relic belonging from the period of World War II, that is, Adolf Hitler’s toilet seat is up for auction with a starting bid of $5,000. It is said that the toilet seat was looted by a US soldier from Hitler’s private bathroom from his home in the Bavarian Alps near Berchtesgaden. The auction is being held by Alexander Historical Auctions LLC in Chesapeake City, Maryland, on February 8.

'One-of-a-kind piece'

According to the official website of the auction company, the seat measures 19 inches front to back and 16 inches wide. Also, it has two chromed steel fittings joining the two pieces. The fittings have long threaded shafts which passed through the porcelain bowl, and the wing nuts that secured them were replaced once the seat was removed. The website said, “The seat is set in an old, rather battered period shadow box along with two snapshots of Borch with his immediate superior officer at the 'Eagles Nest' at Berchtesgaden, and a satirical anti-Hitler newspaper clipping”.

(Image Credits: alexautographs.com)

(Image Credits: alexautographs.com)

The relic has remained untouched in the basement of the family's northeast home. The ruins of the Berghof were entered by American M.P. Ragnvald C. Borch. In the website, the company quotes a detailed letter from Borch’s son. It said that the soldier was told by senior officers to ‘get what you want’ from the Berghof, the name of Hitler’s residence. However, it was badly damaged in the bombing by allied forces.

The letter also said that as an MP, Borch was easily able to clear his 'souvenirs' for shipping home to his future wife. It also includes another original photograph of Borch and the same officer and a 2001 New Jersey news article on the history of this incredible relic. The website said, “This is a one-of-a-kind piece! While a toilet removed from Hitler's yacht, the Aviso Grille, gained great notoriety after it turned up in a New Jersey gas station a few years ago, it was one of perhaps ten or twenty on that vessel. This example was from Hitler's personal bathroom, from as close to a 'throne' as the dictator would ever get”.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/AP)