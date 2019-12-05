Adorable Baby Crawl Race At Half-time Of NBA Game Steals The Show

The audience at the Pelicans-Thunder NBA game at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans were in for a treat on Monday, December 2. The highlight of the night was not the game, but the half-time event. During half-time, a baby crawl race was organised on the court, with the prize being a $250 gift voucher for the Pro Pelicans gift shop.

An absolute nail biter

The babies competed with numbers taped to their backs. Parents were on either side of the makeshift racecourse toys in hand, to guide and entice their toddlers towards the finish line. The babies would have to crawl from one parent to the other.

As easy as it seems, most of the babies wandered around. Some contestants like Baby number 1 was more interested in crawling back to her mother. Babies number 4, 5, and 6, on the other hand, were initially more interested in playing with each other. But Baby Number 6 did pull through ahead with Baby Number 5 hot on his heels.

both baby Numbers 5 and 6 had numerous near wins throughout the race, even coming within inches on the finish line, before crawling back halfway. The babies even hugged on the court winning hearts. However, ultimately Baby Number 5 pulled through for a dramatic upset.

The Pelicans also put up a video of the absolute of the nail biter race on their official Twitter handle.

A Baby Crawl Race for the ages!



What a dramatic finish! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wy0QKaJBKk — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 1, 2019

Netizens react

The tweet went viral with many Twitter users chiming in about how adorable they found the video.

Aaawwww so sweet and cute. @mimikanulor come and smile here. — Pearl ☕☕(#MakeitRedwithCampari) (@pearlxela12345) December 3, 2019

These are the things that make my heart melt custard. https://t.co/7BR00DL65P — Graduating Chef Dengese (@Queen_Finxa) December 3, 2019

The cutest thing on the internet! https://t.co/t9ub20yKTO — Sizophila (@sizophila_sizz) December 3, 2019

One user said he would definitely purchase a ticket if Baby Crawl races became an event.

I would buy Baby Crawl Race Sunday Ticket https://t.co/t2bESJALzJ — Brad Booker (@bradbooker) December 3, 2019

