Adorable Video Of Joe Biden's German Shepherd 'Commander' Exploring White House Goes Viral

A wholesome video of US President, Joe Biden's German Shepherd named "Commander" has been doing rounds on the internet. A puppy adopted by Joe Biden has now grown up, and can be seen prancing around the White House. The video was shared on Joe Biden's official Twitter profile, which will surely make people fall in love with it.

In the viral clip, the dog was seen prancing around the White House. It could be seen jogging around the lush green lawns as well as the hallways of the White House. While sharing the video, Biden wrote, "It hasn’t taken long for Commander to find his way around the White House".

It hasn’t taken long for Commander to find his way around the White House. pic.twitter.com/zuCv188EHh — President Biden (@POTUS) May 7, 2022

German Shepherd, Commander was adopted by the Biden family in December 2021 after they gave away the other German Shepherd Major. The dog in the video can also be seen running through the White House's lovely green grounds and passageways. Meanwhile, Commander is the third member of the same breed in Biden's family.

Moreover, the German Shepherd Dog is also known as the Alsatian. It is a German breed of working dog of medium to large size. The breed was developed by Max von Stephanitz using various traditional German herding dogs in 1899. It was originally bred as a herding dog, for herding sheep. It has since been used in many other types of work, including disability assistance, search-and-rescue, police work, and warfare. It is commonly kept as a companion dog, and according to the Fédération Cynologique Internationale had the second-highest number of annual registrations in 2013.

'He is beautiful', netizens react

The video has amassed 1.6 million views accompanied by several likes and retweets. A user wrote, "Thank you for sharing & for all you are!". The second user wrote, "He is beautiful!!! So grateful to have a compassionate, caring, down to earth, "normal" President back in office. Thank you for all of your efforts against the tyranny you face each day with the GOP who Block everything you try to accomplish!". The third user stated, "Thank you for your leadership!".

Image: Twitter/POTUS