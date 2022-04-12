At least five have been confirmed dead and another 13 have been hospitalised after an unidentified assailant opened fire at a New York subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Associated Press reported. Multiple people were fired upon in Brooklyn’s subway station in a terror attack that had alarmed the New York Police Department.

While describing the ground situation in Brooklyn after the attack, Cavin Nunes, a Brooklyn resident, told Republic, "People have been advised not to use subways, especially on the TNR lines which run through Central Park, but that’s mainly how people commute, especially through Manhattan." He added, "there is not much information that is being provided by the New York Police Department at the moment."

While the details of the whole incident are not disclosed as of yet, after the preliminary investigation, it is speculated that a man wearing a gas mask and a construction vest was the perpetrator of the attack.

The graphic visuals of bloodied commuters laying on the footsteps and floor of the subway station have shocked New York residents. While the reason and the intention of the attack are unclear at the moment, the New York Police Department is conducting active searches in other public areas as well to circumvent any possible threat. The US intelligence agencies have also been cautioned.

Subway station attacked: At least 5 dead, 13 injured

The incident transpired early Tuesday morning, April 12, when a large number of passengers were commuting to varied destinations via metro trains. According to the New York City Fire Department, the incident took place at the 36th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park at 8:30 a.m. ET. Thorough searches to detect active bombs and unexploded devices were conducted, though nothing has been discovered from the site of the accident.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that her office will work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the NYPD as the investigation continues. Officers and first responders are currently responding to reports of smoke inside the station, which started after smoke devices in the trains were set off. The area has been cordoned off.

President Joe Biden has been briefed about the incident, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki. She also added that White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to offer any possible assistance that might be needed.