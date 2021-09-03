Afghan Boy Who Waited For 5 Years To Meet His Adoptive Parents Finally Reaches US

A 10-year-old Afghan boy who made a tough journey of 12 days to reach his adoptive parents in the US, finally met them on September 2, Thursday and relished his favourite chicken at home. According to the reports, Bahaudin Mujtaba and his wife Lisa had applied for the adoption process about five years back.

However, "restrictions and corruption" in Afghanistan delayed the process and left the child in limbo. The process in Afghanistan required working through the Afghan Family Court, which limited the guardianship process to Muslim parents. Families that receive permission from the court can then bring a child to the US to settle an adoption, according to the State Department.

"We were about to meet our child when everything was changed within days"

After a huge struggle and countless paperwork, the parents recalled the moment of joy when the adoption was cleared by the then Afghan government and was about to reach the United States after the approval of a US visa. However, the fate of both the parents and the child did not allow them to unite before the Taliban took control of the country.

"We were about to meet our child when everything was changed within days," said Mujtaba. After the Taliban takeover, the 10-year-old Noman and another family tried to get to the airport on August 18 through clogged streets, checkpoints and gunfire. However, they had to return to the streets of the war-torn country to wait for their turn.

After two failed attempts, family and the child finally boarded the flight

Mujtaba, who spoke to Noman and the family on August 18, said encouraged them to get to the airport the next day.

"I have tears in my eyes this morning and my wife has tears in her eyes," he said. "I couldn’t really say much else other than ‘Go for it and ‘Be careful."

After two failed attempts, the family and the child finally found success in boarding the flight. Bahaudin, in a conversation with NBC Miami, told that the trip was obviously good as the child was travelling from the war-torn country to Florida. However, Noman had to fly out in the US army plane.

Despite meeting after a 12-day journey and stops in two different countries, both the parents and the Afghan boy were happy to meet at the US airport following a waiting period of 25-30 hours. Now, the child has got a new home in the United States, perhaps the first time where he is living with his mother and father. Noman also joined the swimming classes and has been trying to adapt to the culture and environment of the United States, leaving behind his ferocious memories in the war-torn country.

(With inputs from AP)

