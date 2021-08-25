Afghan Crisis: US Secy Blinken Discusses Evacuation Strategy With German Foreign Minister

Amid the ongoing evacuation process in Afghanistan in the backdrop of the Taliban's takeover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and discussed coordinating efforts to evacuate people from the war-ravaged country. Taking to Twitter, US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price confirmed the talks between two leaders. "@SecBlinken spoke today with German Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas. We are committed to closely coordinating efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan [sic]," tweeted Price. According to the US Department of State release, Secretay Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas discussed a number of issues including coordination between the two countries in Afghanistan and regarding airlifting thousands of people out of Afghanistan through Ramstein Air Base and other locations in Germany.

Taliban refused to extend the deadline of the evacuation process

Both leaders are also said to have discussed the broader situation in Afghanistan and the way ahead, read the release. The evacuation of Afghans and other nationals is underway from Kabul airport which is under US troops' control. The US along with other Western allies have been evacuating thousands of people out of Afghanistan every day from Kabul airport. According to the ANI, the Taliban on Tuesday, August 24, gave an ultimatum stating that American forces should complete evacuations and exit the country by August 31, after US President had hinted at extending the evacuation mission beyond August 31.

Evacuations termed as "most difficult" by US president

The White House informed in a tweet that the United States has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 58,700 people since August 14, while the country has also re-located around 64,000 people since the end of July. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's defence ministry stated that as many as 8,458 people have been safely evacuated by the UK since August 13. According to the Federal Foreign Office, the number of people evacuated by the German armed forces from Afghanistan has reached around 3,000 over the past week. Meanwhile, India has also been carrying out the evacuation process in Afghanistan with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, August 24, informing that India has named the evacuation operation as the "Operation Devi Shakti." It should be mentioned here that while assuring to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country safely, US President Biden has also termed the evacuation process as the "most difficult and largest airlift" ever in history.

