Afghan Evacuation Process 'unlikely' To Be Completed By Aug 31: US House Intel Panel Chair

United States House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has expressed concerns over the possibility of complete evacuation of first nationals from Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline. The Democratic U.S. representative told reporters, after a meeting held on Tuesday, that he believed the evacuation process is 'very unlikely' to be ended within the stipulated time. Even though he put his faith in the U.S. troops deployed in the war-torn nation, 'given the number of Americans' it is difficult to airlift the batch within eight remaining days, he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has also sought an extension for the extraction process and warned that the "hard and painful" operation could extend beyond the pre-determined deadline. Top leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries met on August 24 to set the course for a swifter response for the first nationals of the U.S. and the Allied countries stuck in Afghanistan. Besides, they also discussed alternatives to extract the 6000 troops stationed for the safe functioning of the airlift.

G7 summit to decide the fate of self-imposed deadline

The leaders of the United States, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan meet virtually on Tuesday to decide the expansion in the timeline for the complete evacuation of the Afghans and Americans. According to an administration official, Joe Biden would decide within 24 hours the course of action for airlifting the U.S. Defense troops and the Afghans who worked with the US Forces. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass along with a French representative at the G7 has insisted Joe Biden to consider extending the deadline for safe retrieval of first nationals from the war-torn country. In the meantime, U.S. President took to Twitter to inform that America "will welcome Afghans who helped" in the war. "Once screened and cleared, we will welcome Afghans…to their new home in the United States or America. Because that's who we are, that's what America is," Joe Biden wrote.

In other major decisions at the meeting, the G7 leaders have unanimously refused to recognise the Taliban as an administration. The leaders have also unified to work closely to push the Taliban regime to comply with the promises made regarding recognition of civil and women rights in the country.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has warned the U.S. and allies of "consequences" if they remained in Kabul beyond August 31. Additionally, an official also claimed that U.S and Allied countries have not sought extension or initiated any form of negotiations for the evacuation process. He also added that the Taliban would have ‘denied such requests had they been made.’

The condition in Afghanistan has constantly been deteriorating since widespread violence engulfed Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Image: AP/representative