Afghan Immigrant, Who Helped US Forces In Kabul, Killed In Washington DC Shooting

A 31-year-old Afghan immigrant who arrived in the US as a part of the Biden administration's settlement plan following the chaotic Kabul withdrawal in 2021 was shot dead in Washington DC, according to reports. The father of four was driving for Lyft when he was shot to death in the American Capital during a "botched robbery," the police said in a statement. Nasrat Ahmad Yar, who became the victim of the shooting overnight, worked as an interpreter for US troops in his home country Afghanistan for several years. He fled Kabul after the Taliban's siege in fear of reprisal and harsh punishment for supporting the American military and committing 'treason.'

'He served America more than I did': Army Special Forces veteran

In what can be labelled as a tragic end, Yar was found dead in his car with a single gunshot wound just before dawn on Monday this week. A GoFundMe set up for him details that Yar had served with the US Army for over a decade in Afghanistan. And while he was the target of retribution by fundamentalist insurgent groups, he and his entire family escaped to the US in 2021. He was initially located in Philadelphia, then later settled in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside of Washington, DC.

"He served this country (America)—this country, not even his country (Afghanistan)—way more than I did and I'm a 27-year veteran and I have six tours," Army Special Forces veteran Matthew Butler, who served two of his tours with Ahmad Yar, told FOX 5 in a televised remark.

Police in Washington DC have not yet made any arrests. They, however, released surveillance camera footage that showed four male teenagers, running from the scene as the sound of the gunshot resonated in the area. "You killed him," one of the teenagers fleeing the scene is heard saying. After he arrived in the US, Ahmad Yar lived in Alexandria, Virginia, for about a year before he relocated. He was reported to have moved to Philadelphia as he felt that the city is "unsafe." The victim was robbed at gunpoint there. "He was so happy he got a new car because he could take care of his family," Rahim Amini, a friend of the deceased Afghan ally, told broadcaster WUSA9. Yar is survived by his four children aged from 15 months to 13 years. He was their sole provider and was also reportedly sending money to other family members in Afghanistan.