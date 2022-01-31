Last Updated:

Afghan NRF Supporters Protest Near White House Against Taliban Recognition By UN Nations

Over 50 supporters of the Afghan NRF organised a rally in front of White House to oppose any moves by UN member nations to recognize the Taliban government.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Afghanistan

Image: AP


On January 30, over 50 supporters of the Afghan National Resistance Front (NRF), led by activist Nasir Sabeer and Afghan women's rights campaigner Khalida Nawabi, organised a rally in front of the White House to oppose any moves by UN member nations to recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan, ANI reported. 

The demonstrators emphasised their displeasure with the Taliban's treatment of Afghan women and requested that all Afghan protesters detained by the Taliban, including women, be released immediately.

Protesters called the Taliban terrorists and blamed Pakistan for all of the Taliban's acts. Demonstrators also called on the international community to support Afghan women's rights. After the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, the NRF, led by Ahmad Masoud, the son of late Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, was the last resistant force fighting the Taliban. In the country, both the Islamic State and the National Resistance Front are active.

According to Afghan media, the Taliban is committed to suppress both organisations wherever they may be found. On September 6, Panjshir, the last province to stand up to the Taliban, succumbed. According to Sputnik, NRF leader Ahmad Massoud urged on Afghans to show resistance against the Taliban. Negotiations between Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) and the Taliban in Tehran earlier this month ended with no results.

US had "honest dialogue" with Taliban: Thomas West

Moreover, the US Special Representative to Afghanistan Thomas West, in an interview with Tolo News, said that the US and Taliban-led Afghanistan have had "honest dialogue", and that productive connections are being developed. He went on to explain that some topics, such as women's rights and the space for journalists to continue their work, require trust-building.

When asked about girls' education, the US envoy said that Afghans would decide what is best for the country, but that it is the obvious wish of the international community for girls to return to all levels of schools after Nawroz, the solar new year, which falls in March.

Donors are striving to contribute large cash for the Afghan education sector, according to West, but the community expects in return the reopening of schools for girls and women at all levels. West's comments come after the European Union (EU) stated on January 28 that it is the Taliban's responsibility to protect Afghan women and children's rights.

(With inputs from agencies)

