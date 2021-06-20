Afghan President To Visit US On June 25, Meet Counterpart Biden Ahead Of Troop Withdrawal

As the United States of America (USA) prepares to withdraw its troops from the war-torn country Afghanistan, the White House in its official statement on Sunday announced that US President Joe Biden will be hosting his Afghanistan counterpart Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, on June 25. White House in its statement also assured that the US will continue to support the war-torn nation even after the withdrawal of all its forces.

The White House said that the visit by President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues. The meeting comes at a critical time when fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants has surged, since Biden announced in April that all U.S. troops in Afghanistan would be withdrawn before Sept. 11, ending America's longest war after nearly 20 years of conflict.

"The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance to support the Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls, and minorities. The United States will remain deeply engaged with the Government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the U.S. homeland," said the official statement of the White House.

Amid the unrelenting violence in Afghanistan, the Taliban has said it remains committed to peace talks and wants a "genuine Islamic system" that would make provisions for women's rights in line with cultural traditions and religious rules, in the war-torn country.

The statement comes amid a dramatic surge in violence around the country ahead of the withdrawal of US troops by the September 11 deadline, Turkish public broadcaster (TRT) reported. Taliban has increased its spring offensive and attempted to siege more areas.

"We understand that the world and Afghans have queries and questions about the form of the system to be established following the withdrawal of foreign troops," said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office, in the statement.

"A genuine Islamic system is the best means for solution of all issues of the Afghans," he said. "Our very participation in the negotiations and its support on our part indicates openly that we believe in resolving issues through (mutual) understanding."

Ghani added that women and minorities would be protected under the religion of Islam and traditions of the Afghan society.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government has appointed two new key security ministers amid growing insurgency and conflicts in the war-torn country.

Taliban has claimed to capture more than 40 districts over the past month. According to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, five districts have been overrun by the militant group just over the past week.

(Image Credits: AP)