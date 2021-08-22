Afghanistan: Amid Evacuation, US Marine's Picture Caring For Afghan Baby Goes Viral; See

Amid scenes of chaos and uproar coming from Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover, a picture of a United States' Marine taking care of an infant has melted people's hearts. The image, which has gone viral on social media, shows a soldier sitting on a chair with an infant in his arms while another soldier keeps guard at a distance. On Friday, August 20, the picture was shared by the US Marines on its official Twitter handle with a caption, "A Marine assigned to the 24th MEU calms an infant during an evacuation at #HKIA Kabul, Aug 20. U.S. service members and coalition partners are assisting the @StateDept with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation in #Afghanistan [sic]." The US Marines have also released several other pictures of their soldiers helping children in the Taliban-captured country.

Have a look at the picture here:

A Marine assigned to the 24th MEU calms an infant during an evacuation at #HKIA Kabul, Aug 20.



U.S. service members and coalition partners are assisting the @StateDept with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation in #Afghanistan. @USMARCENT @CENTCOM#Marines pic.twitter.com/dKKxjsa8Wq — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 20, 2021

Soon after it was shared, the picture started making rounds on social media. It has garnered more than 20,000 likes over 4,000 retweets and several comments by users. The users heaped praises on US Marine while they also no stones unturned to criticise the US government blaming them for the situation in Afghanistan. Showing his reaction, one of the users wrote, "A Marine assigned to the 24th MEU calms an infant during an evacuation at #HKIA Kabul, Aug 20. U.S. service members and coalition partners are assisting the @StateDept with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation in #Afghanistan [sic]." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Omg my heart as a mother cries what a photo, the soldier is so touched, he holds the little baby so lovingly, thank you, thank you for that [sic]". One of the responders also wrote, "This is what heroism looks like. Thank you [sic]."

Here are some comments by users:

The Marines are doing their job but you didn't.



Planning and making strategy is duty of @StateDept and the @DeptofDefense .



This whole humanitarian crisis was created by a failed strategy. — Ehsan Ullah (Ghamkhor) (@Ehsan_Ghamkhor) August 20, 2021

Omg my heart as a mother cries what a photo, the soldier is so touched, he holds the little baby so lovingly, thank you, thank you for that 💗💗💗💗 — ~🌷🐞Kicki🐞🌷~🐾 (@NickiKicki) August 20, 2021

According to reports, more than 2,000 Marines were deployed to support evacuation operations and security in Afghanistan. Recently, a video clip had also surfaced showing the US Marines lifting a baby over a crowd at Kabul. In the viral video, the marines were seen pulling the baby by one arm above a razor wire-topped wall. Terrifying visuals from war-torn Afghanistan has also emerged on the web as thousands of civilians flocked to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the city.

(Image Credit: @USMC/Twitter)