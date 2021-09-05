'Afghanistan Army Collapsed At A Much Faster Rate, It Was Unexpected,' Says Top US General

As the United States ended their two-decade-long war in Afghanistan on August 31 with the departure of the US troops, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley said that the Afghan army's "collapse" in front of the attacks of Taliban was unfolded at a very faster rate. The involvement of the US in Afghanistan has come under criticism when the quick fall of the US-trained Afghan army was witnessed after the Taliban's rapid capture of Kabul.

Remarks of US General on the quick fall of Afghan Army

In an interview with Fox News, General Mark Milley said, “The collapse of the Afghan army happened at a much faster rate and [was] very unexpected by pretty much everybody. And then with that is the collapse of the Afghan government." General Milley had previously expressed his sorrow and outrage over what had transpired in the military-conflict nation throughout the past 20 years as the US concluded its evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

Milley further informed Fox News that the US exit from the war-torn nation has taught several lessons and one of which was that the discovery of the pitfalls in the security forces of Afghanistan. "The Army itself - the army and the police forces were a mirror image in many ways - and we created and developed forces that looked like Western forces," Milley said, as per ANI. He further added that he believes one of the most important lessons gained from the Taliban gaining power is that those troops may not have been built adequately for the mission.

More on the evacuees from Afghanistan

According to Milley, over 25,000 Afghan evacuees have been relocated from Afghanistan to US military stations throughout the world. In Germany, the Ramstein base has already processed over 30,000 people. He even added that perhaps 200 of the 30,000 Afghan migrants processed at the Ramstein facility are currently undergoing further background investigations. He thinks “they've had a couple of hundred ... who popped 'red’.”

Milley also mentioned the 13 US service personnel killed in the twin suicide bombing in Kabul during his conversation with Fox News. Apart from that, the top US general anticipated a civil war in Afghanistan in the not-too-distant future. He said that as per his military assessment there will be a situation that might likely deteriorate into a civil war.

On 31st August morning, US troops have left Afghanistan, concluding a turbulent and chaotic withdrawal from the country's longest battle. According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin III, the US has evacuated about 6,000 Americans and more than 124,000 Afghans from the war-torn region.

(Image Credit: AP)