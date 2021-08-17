Afghanistan: Biden Vows To Continue Counterterrorism Measures After International Backlash

After addressing the nation on Monday, US President Joe Biden took to Twitter and shared his remarks concerning Afghanistan and the strategy to be employed by the US government in the same.

In a series of tweets, he said that the terrorist threat has now expanded its wings beyond Afghanistan. Earlier, the US government had conducted effective counter-terrorism missions against such terror outfits in countries having no permanent military protection He further added that they will be doing the same in Afghanistan if required.

Today the terrorist threat has metastasized beyond Afghanistan. We conduct effective counterterrorism missions against terrorist groups in multiple countries where we don’t have a permanent military presence.



If necessary, we will do the same in Afghanistan. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 17, 2021

Further speaking on its mission in Afghanistan, President Biden said that,

"We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: get those who attacked us on September 11, 2001—and make sure al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again. We did that—a decade ago. Our mission was never supposed to be nation building."

He also spoke on the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. He said,

"I know my decision on Afghanistan will be criticized. But I would rather take all that criticism than pass this responsibility on to yet another president. It’s the right one for our people, for the brave servicemembers who risk their lives serving our nation, and for America."

Us Government's strategy in Afghanistan

Biden also said about the current military mission to be initiated by the US government. It includes evacuating the people and officials from Afghanistan followed by concluding the withdrawal. He added that around 6,000 US troops have been deployed for assisting in the departure of the US and Allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan.

US President addresses the nation

A day after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Monday and said that the US presence will be swift and will respond with force if the Taliban try to attack or disturb the process of evacuation. He also spoke about the years of war between both countries which has now finally concluded to end America's warfighting in Afghanistan.

(Image Credits: AP)