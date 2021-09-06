Afghanistan Crisis: US Secy Of State Blinken Heads To Qatar, Germany On Diplomatic Trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday headed to Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany on his first ever diplomatic trip since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul. “Departing for Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany where I’ll have the opportunity to thank our Qatari and German friends in-person for the outstanding support they’ve given to safely transit US citizens, Afghans, and other evacuees from Afghanistan,” the US secretary of state tweeted on September 6.

Blinken is expected to hold a meeting with Qatari and German counterparts to thank them for their assistance with the massive airlift efforts during the Afghanistan evacuations by August 31 deadline. US military base in Qatar was the first stop for the US military planes as they safely flew out Afghan refugees after the traumatising Taliban’s siege of the country that prompted the former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in exile. Doha is currently a state leading the Afghanistan diplomatic operations as several Afghans that worked with NATO and US forces await a transfer to the US and other nations.

US secretary of state’s visit overlaps with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent trip to Qatar in a bid to boost diplomatic and security ties. Pentagon spokesperson told reporters that Austin is scheduled to visit Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait as well as Saudi Arabia to discuss Afghanistan and express thanks to the allies, and regional partners and military leaders for their assistance in evacuation efforts of Americans. Austin will reaffirm Washington's "strong defense relationships in the region,” the spokesperson reportedly stated.

United States expects 'inclusivity' from Taliban government

Qatar has hosted the Taliban's political office for over 8 years. At the State Department earlier last week, Blinken said, “US government continues to maintain channels of communication with the Taliban on issues that are important us, starting with the commitment to let people leave Afghanistan should they choose to do so.” Blinken had also told reporters that the Taliban has promised to “cooperate” in the United States’ pledge of continuing the evacuation efforts well past the August 31 deadline. Speaking of Taliban, he also said, United States expects "inclusivity" and a government that "makes good on commitments that the Taliban have made," especially regarding freedom of travel.