Afghanistan Evacuees Protest Against US Over 6-month-long Delay In Transfer From UAE Camp

In light of the prolonged immigration processes of desperate Afghans camped in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday hundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan staged protests against their 'non-transfer' to the United States. The demonstration holds relevance as thousands of Afghan nationals, during the Taliban-takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, were desperate to evade the hardline extremist and self-imposed governance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, protestors are heard raising slogans against Joe Biden-led administration while citing their frustration of being in limbo for over 6 months. Deeming the delay as reluctance on the part of the US State Department, the Afghan nationals staged a sit-in after having been accommodated in a camp in the UAE's capital city's EHC (Emirates Humanitarian City).

Afghans stage protests against Biden-led State dept over delayed immigration

A placard addressed to Congress' William Richard Keating read, "Congressman Keating! It was not our guilt to fly in-plane (a) rather than plane, (b) now the state department only accepts those who have flown in US military planes. It was not our choice to fly in US aircraft. Please be our voice and ask the state department to resolve this issue."

Criticizing the US administration for being negligent to their atrocities and will to start afresh, more than 10,000 Afghans at the camp sought redressal on their statuses. Further, they pointed out the US' 'double standards' in dealing with Afghan evacuees in Qatar and that in the United Arab Emirates, stating that evacuees in Doha are scheduled for transfer sooner than themselves.

As per reports, US has evacuated 76,000 Afghan nationals to the United States so far, out of which 4,000 of them live across two military bases and the rest have resettled already.

Biden administration waives filing fee for Afghan migrants

The US Department of Homeland Security on November 8 announced that the Joe Biden administration intends to waive filing fees and streamline application processing for up to 70,000 Afghan migrants who are resettled in the United States, according to DHS press release. Since the evacuation from Afghanistan in August, US immigration has been resettling thousands of people in the United States, many of whom worked with the US, from across the world.

"By providing these evacuees with access to streamlined processing and fee exemptions, we will open doors of opportunity for our Afghan allies and help them begin to rebuild their lives in communities across our country more quickly," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N Mayorkas had said in the press release.