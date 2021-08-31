US President Joe Biden on Monday announced the completion of the massive evacuation operations from Afghanistan, thanking the US servicemen for their execution of the dangerous retrograde. The last American soldier boarded a US C-17 aircraft on August 30, marking the end of the 20-year-long US mission in Kabul.

"The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States. They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended," Biden said, as per a release of the White House.

Biden to explain decision regarding Aug 31 deadline

The US president noted that the decision to stick to the August 31 deadline was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and all commanders on the ground. According to Biden, ending the airlift mission as planned was the best way to protect the lives of troops, and secure the prospects of civilian departures for those who want to leave Afghanistan in the weeks and months ahead. He said, "Tomorrow afternoon, I will address the American people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond August 31."

Talking about the way forward, Biden said that the Taliban had made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments. He also revealed that he had asked the Secretary of State to lead the continued coordination with US international partners to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan.

"This will include work to build on the UN Security Council Resolution passed this afternoon that sent the clear message of what the international community expects the Taliban to deliver on moving forward, notably freedom of travel," he said.

The President said that he wanted all Americans to join him in praying for three things-- the troops who carried the mission, the network of volunteers and veterans who helped and those who would welcome the Afghan allies to their new homes. Concluding his statement, Biden announced that he wanted to end with a moment of gratitude for the sacrifice of the 13 service members in Afghanistan who gave their lives last week to save tens of thousands.

Adhering to its August 31 deadline, the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday. The final pullout has ended America's longest war.