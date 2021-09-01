Afghanistan: Pentagon Says US Will Conduct Drone Strikes On ISIS-K Despite Withdrawal

Almost 24 hours after the last American C-17 aircraft left Afghanistan, the Pentagon asserted that it will continue to conduct drone strikes against the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) and others when necessary despite the pullout. Last Friday, the terror outfit struck Kabul with twin explosions, eventually triggering a series of counterattacks from the Biden Administration. A total of 13 US troops and more than 100 Afghans were killed in the coordinated blasts.

Speaking to Fox News, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby touted that the US military could utilise drone strikes in future if needed. He supported his stance asserting that American troops had the capabilities to protect and defend their national security interests from an “over the horizon perspective". "And what I would tell you, without getting into hypotheticals or speculating about future operations” is that the US is going to use the aforementioned capabilities if and when it needs to, Kirby said.

In November 2001, US-led NATO troops ousted the Taliban from Afghanistan. Over the course of two decades, more than 2,400 American soldiers have died in the war which Biden says does not serve his country’s national interest. Over the weekend, the remains of the 13 troops, who died in Kabul Airport blasts were flown to the US via the Dover Air Base in Delaware. According to the Associated Press, 12 soldiers were in their 20s and the eldest troop was 31 years old. Those who died in the suicide bombings included 11 Marines, one navy sailor and one army soldier.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

Biden defends withdrawal

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his withdrawal plan from Afghanistan calling it a 'right decision, wise decision and the best decision' for America. Addressing the nation, the President stated that the decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was a unanimous choice of civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Standing by his August 31 deadline, Biden said that he 'respectfully disagreed' with those who thought that the pullout should have started sooner.

"The decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was based on a unanimous recommendation by civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Their recommendation for safe passage of remaining Americans was not to continue," said Biden.

