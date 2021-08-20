Afghanistan: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Ready To Speak To Taliban; 'but To Whom, On What?'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is ready to talk to the Taliban that has taken over Afghanistan. Addressing a press briefing, UN Chief said that he was ready to speak "when it is clear with whom should I speak, for what purpose". Guterres added that he was in touch with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and is now working to getting an inclusive government in Kabul.

"I'm ready to speak myself when it is clear with whom should I speak, for what purpose," said Guterres. "I was in close contact yesterday, the day before yesterday, with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. We are following the Qatar Initiative and supporting it. Let's hope that there will be a way for an inclusive government in Afghanistan," added Guterres.

Addressing a media briefing, UN Secretary-General said that he has not spoken to the Taliban but their people in Afghanistan are in close contact with the Taliban "and very strongly conveying that message". He further added that the international community should speak in a single voice and make it clear, that it's essential to have an inclusive government representing all the different ethnic groups that exist in the country. The UN Chief said that it was important for the international community to be united and 'have a common front in discussion with the Taliban'.

The conditions that the Taliban would have to meet for recognition are "full respect for human rights, and, in particular, the question of women’s rights". Guterres further added that they should allow the evacuation of people in danger without any hindrance. He stressed that there should be an assurance that the territory will never be used again by any terrorist organisation. Speaking at the press briefing, the UN Secretary-General said that it was important for the international community to be united and "have a common front in discussion with the Taliban". Asked if he would seek from the Council a broader mandate in Afghanistan, Guterres said that it has to be reviewed but that would depend upon how the situation there.

"We have a mandate that is to be reviewed. And obviously, the review of the mandate depends on what kind of situation we will have", said Guterres.

(IMAGE CREDIT: AP)