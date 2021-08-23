Afghanistan: US Airlifted 1700 From Kabul On Sunday Via Military & Coalition Flights

Amid the Afghanistan crisis, the United States has evacuated 1,700 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sunday. The White Official has informed that 8 military flights evacuated these people from 3 am to 3 pm from the war-torn country, according to ANI. The White House Official has informed that 39 coalition aircraft took off with approximately 3,400 passengers.

"From 3:00 AM EDT to 3:00 PM EDT, 8 US military flights 7 C-17s and 1 C-130 evacuated approximately 1,700 passengers from Hamid Karzai International Airport", ANI quoted Official as saying. "In addition, 39 coalition aircraft took off with approximately 3,400 passengers," the Official added.

US evacuating people from Afghanistan

After the Taliban takeover, people have been trying to leave the war-torn country. Scenes of chaos and panic were observed at the Kabul Airport as the people attempted to flee the country. Last week, the United States took control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after several officials and legislators, including Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country. The United States has been operating military flights to evacuate people. According to ANI, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 30,300 people on military and coalition flights. Since the end of July, the White House Official has informed that "we have relocated approximately 35,500 people".

Addressing a press briefing on August 22, US President Joe Biden informed that they have evacuated nearly 28,000 people since August 14. They have evacuated people both on the US and coalition aircraft, including civilian charters. He added that the total number of people evacuated from Afghanistan since July has reached approximately 33,000. Biden said that the country was mulling to extend the pullout of the US troops beyond August 31. The US President stated that discussions were ongoing amongst the military and the US government over the deadline since the US was not certain over how far they were along the process. Biden also affirmed that the US was maintaining constant vigilance to disrupt threats from any source. Biden added that the Taliban is seeking legitimacy to determine whether or not they will be recognized by other countries.

"Discussions are going on among us and the military about extending (Aug 31 evacuation deadline), our hope is, we don't have to extend. But there is going to be a discussion, I suspect on how far along we're in the process," said US President Joe Biden.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from ANI