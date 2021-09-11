Afghanistan: US Army Evacuates 21 Additional US Citizens From Kabul Airport

America has evacuated a total of 21 US citizens plus 11 Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRSs) from the violence-torn country on Friday, September 10. While addressing a press conference, US secretary of state Antony Blinken confirmed the news and said, "As part of our ongoing commitment, today we facilitated the departure from Afghanistan of 21 US citizens and 11 Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs).

This came after the new regime of Afghanistan allowed a flight carrying about 200 Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Afghanistan, said the US and Qatar in a joint statement on Thursday, reported news agency ANI. The Department also assisted 11 LPRS and two US citizens to depart Afghanistan via an overland route. "We provided guidance to them, worked to facilitate their safe passage, and Embassy officials greeted them once they had crossed the border," read the statement.

Afghanistan: 21 additional US citizens were evacuated from Kabul airport on Sept 10

After 21 US citizens were evacuated from Afghanistan, an additional Qatar airplane departed Kabul carrying 19 US citizens. The department offered 44 seats to US citizens, but everyone did not choose to travel.

Ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul, people in large numbers have been leaving their homeland, including civilians belonging to other countries. Blinken announced, "We are deeply grateful to the continued efforts of Qatar in facilitating limited operations at Kabul International Airport and helping to ensure the safety of these flights".

He also highlighted that the US will fulfill its commitment towards US citizens, LPRSs and Afghans. "We will be relentless in helping them depart Afghanistan if they choose to do so," he added.

Meanwhile, the US is also gearing up to inoculate all the people arriving in the country. It is pertinent to mention is that the US, under Operation Allies Mission, is going to evacuate the allies, permanent residents of the US residing in Afghanistan along with Afghan nationals, including women and children. Earlier, US Air Force officials said that as many as 6,000 American nationals have been evacuated from the country, while more than 1,24,000 civilians from Afghanistan have been airlifted.

An additional two U.S. citizens and 11 Lawful Permanent Residents departed Afghanistan today overland, while another 19 U.S. citizens traveled out on Qatar Airways. We continue to work to uphold our commitment to assist departures for those to whom we have a special commitment. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 11, 2021

Afghanistan's current situation

The hardline Islamist group has announced the head of their country along with other members who will handle other important portfolios. The names of the new members inducted into the government were announced by the chief spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid. Meanwhile, several women were found protesting against the new government of the Taliban, as Afghan women are demanding a ministerial position in the new cabinet. Taliban has appointed Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund as the acting Prime Minister, while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi are appointed as the deputies.

With Inputs from ANI

IMAGE: AP