Afghanistan: US Raises Concern Over Human Rights Abuses; Urges Taliban To Protect Afghans

The United States recently voiced great concern over reports of human rights violation in Afghanistan on Tuesday and requested the Taliban to take appropriate measures to safeguard Afghan citizens' rights. As per a press release from the US Department of State, spokesperson Ned Price said, "American officials expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans."

Price went on to say that the US has also asked the Taliban to adhere and execute its broad amnesty policy, as well as to conduct other efforts to build a representative and inclusive administration. These comments came after the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West headed a high-level interagency group in Doha, Qatar, to engage with the Taliban to address and discuss the humanitarian situation in the war-torn nation.

Restriction over the Taliban would not hinder humanitarian relief efforts: US

During the delegation meeting, US Department of State spokesperson Price even highlighted that the Biden administration has ensured that the restrictions over the Taliban would not hinder the process of Afghan civilians receiving humanitarian relief from Washington as well as from the international community. He even added that the Department of the Treasury has given general licences to allow the continuous flow of humanitarian aid and other support operations which will provide fundamental human necessities to Afghan people.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the US delegation highlighted the significance of the Taliban's promise to follow its public commitments, wherein they should not allow anyone to represent a danger to any nation from Afghanistan's land. The US delegation also emphasised the safe passage for US citizens, and Afghan nationals with whom they have a special relationship, providing protection to all Afghan citizens' privileges, even for women, girls, as well as minorities.

Meanwhile, Price noted that the Taliban has reaffirmed their commitment to not allow Afghanistan's territory to be used to harm any nation. Authorities from the United States have sounded the alarm about al-Qaeda and ISIS's continued presence in Afghanistan, as per the press release.

The US delegation even cited recent remarks by Taliban officials wherein the extremist group affirmed support for women and girls' accessibility for education, and asked for that promise to be carried out throughout the nation. The Taliban has also stated that they are willing to work with the global community to ensure that all women and girls have equal access to education, Price added.

The US delegation that visited the Taliban comprised officials from the State Department, the Treasury Department, the US Agency for International Development, as well as the intelligence community.

Image: AP