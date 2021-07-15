Afghanistan: US To Evacuate Translators After Troop Exodus Amid Growing Taliban Presence

The United States government is all set to evacuate translators from Afghanistan who are at high risk. According to a BBC report, the withdrawal process of Afghan interpreters who assisted US-led forces during the conflict will start in the last week of July.

US withdrawal from Afghanistan

The decision of the US government has been taken in light of the actively increasing Taliban presence in Afghanistan. Addressing a media briefing, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, "These are courageous individuals. We want to make sure we recognise and value the role they've played over the last several years."

The decision has been taken ahead of the US President's deadline of forces completely being evacuated from Afghanistan till September 11.

According to the US officials, the evacuation should include around 2,500 people which might increase later on. While their visa application will be in process, the individuals will be staying at military facilities in the United States or any third country. On the other hand, the Special Immigrant Visa program will be offered to those who worked with the US government or the US forces during the Afghanistan war.

Taliban control in Afghanistan

On July 9, the Taliban announced that it now controls 85 per cent of Afghanistan's territory. The revelation was made by Shahabuddin Delawar, a key negotiator for the fundamentalist group, who, speaking to media reporters in Moscow, boasted that the controlled area now encompasses 250 out of 398 districts. With US and NATO troops almost out of the Central Asian country, the Taliban is inching closer to re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.

According to a report by BBC, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including five districts in Herat. Meanwhile, a top Russian official disclosed that militants have captured 2/3rd of the territory on the Afghan-Tajik border. "The United States was forced to leave our territory," said Delawar, denying the Afghan peace pact in 2020. He said that there was no agreement with the United States for the Taliban not to attack administrative centres, though he said that it will not take them "by force".

Withdrawal of US military from Afghanistan

The US military which has been fighting in Afghanistan for almost two decades has now decided to not waste another year fighting in the country. As a result, the government has now taken the decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

According to an announcement made by US President Joe Biden, America’s military force will be completely withdrawn from Afghanistan. According to Biden's announcement made earlier this year, the withdrawal process began in May and will be completed by September 11, the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Earlier, former United States President George Washington Bush criticized the decision of pulling out American troops from Afghanistan. He said that the decision will be affecting the civilians to a great extent, especially the women and the girls who will be left to be slaughtered by the Taliban.