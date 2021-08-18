Afghanistan: White House Official Says US Military Evacuated Over 3,200, Numbers To Go Up

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the White House on August 17 informed that the US has so far evacuated more than 3,200 people from Kabul. A US official said that the American military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, US permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights on Tuesday alone. The White House official said that the numbers are expected to escalate and added that the US had additionally relocated nearly 2,000 Afghan special immigrants to the United States.

"Today, US military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, US permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights, 12 with C-17 sorties and one with a C-130. Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate,” a White House official said.

He added, “We have evacuated more than 3,200 people so far, including our personnel. In addition to these more than 3,200 total evacuated, we have relocated nearly 2,000 Afghan special immigrants to the United States.”

The latest figures come after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the issue of evacuation is being resolved with each successive flight. “We will be putting 300 passengers on an average military cargo plane heading out of the country,” Sullivan had said. He also added that the Afghan government and its supporters, including many of the people now seeking to leave, made a passionate case that the US should not conduct a mass evacuation lest they trigger a loss of confidence in the government.

‘Vital interest remains preventing terrorist attack’: Biden

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, who drew a flack for ramping up American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan paving way for the Taliban to gain ground, stood strong on his decision. He noted that the “vital interest” that the US had in Afghanistan was “preventing terrorist attack” and not “nation-building.” Critics of Biden have accused him of pushing the innocent Afghan nationals under Taliban control. However, he said, “Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building.”

Biden said, “Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building. It was never supposed to be creating a unified, centralized democracy. Our only vital national interest in Afghanistan remains today what it has always been: preventing a terrorist attack on the American homeland."

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image credit: AP)