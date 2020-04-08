African-Americans Dying Of COVID-19 At Higher Rate In US, Data Shows

As the death toll and coronavirus infections in the world continue to spike, preliminary data has revealed that the African-Americans are dying at a higher rate in the United States. While global infections have reached 1.4 million the numbers from Louisiana, Michigan and Illinois, according to officials, showcase the disparity in the access to relevant healthcare amid a pandemic. Since most states are having their own coronavirus briefings, Louisiana Governor John Edwards reportedly said that more than 70 per cent of the total 512 people who died of COVID-19 infection were black. However, only 33 per cent of black people make up the state’s population.

The disproportion in the ratio of fatalities of black people to those who are white was even showcased in the numbers in Michigan. Having only 14 per cent of the population as African-American, the reported deaths had 40 per cent of African-Americans. However, these are preliminary numbers from each state and do not show the situation on a national level. According to international media reports, community leaders, as well as the health officials, have said that these statistics reveal the illnesses that prevail in the African-American communities making them more vulnerable to the fatal pathogen along with less access to healthcare.

The United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams reportedly talked about the early data on April 7 and said that the black Americans are more likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure which are also the most common medical complexities amid those who are hospitalised with coronavirus infections. As of April 8, US has reported 400,540 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 12,857 casualties.

US planning 'massive federal response'

During daily coronavirus task force briefing on April 6, United States President Donald Trump has claimed that White House is planning a “massive federal response” to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. When the death toll of coronavirus infections had recently crossed 10,000 and US officials are raising concerns over the upcoming weeks being the “peak” of the pandemic, Trump touted the planning in the country and said that the response would not be “anything like the country has ever seen or done”.

According to the official website of the White House, Donald Trump’s massive response includes a greater number of military deployment, delivery of medical equipment and other things. By April 7, the federal government of the US will deploy over 3,000 military and public health officials to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and other parts that are hardest-hit by a coronavirus.

