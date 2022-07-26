After 2 Year Hiatus, US Holds Military Drill In South Korea Amid Tensions With Pyongyang

Amid soaring tension between South Korea and North Korea, Seoul's closest ally- the United States, has conducted a live-fire drill with rockets and guns for the first time since 2019. Based on photos and videos shared by the US 2nd Infantry Division on its microblogging site, it said the 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment and 4-2 Attack Battalion are conducting aerial gunnery, certifying their crews on AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra 70 rockets and 30mm canon. It said both units are using the latest AH-64E v6 Apache helicopter during the drill.

"5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment and 4-2 Attack Battalion continue their aerial gunnery range. Crews are qualifying during both day and night on the AGM-114 Hellfire missile, Hydra 70 rocket and 30mm canon," according to the information shared with the videos and photos on Monday.

Notably, the exercises the training and military drills between the two allies started nearly two years. The exercise had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, it had also suspended the training temporarily as the residents living near Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)-- a border region-- complained about noise and safety concerns for decades.

The resumption came nearly two months after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to normalise and boost deterrence against North Korea.

North Korea tested a series of new missiles

It is pertinent to mention here that the North has tested a series of new missiles, including a purported hypersonic weapon and its first launch since 2017 of an intermediate-range missile capable of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Recently, on May 25, hours after US President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia, North Korea test-launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range weapons toward its eastern waters. According to South Korea’s military, the first missile was likely an ICBM that reached a maximum height of 540 kilometres while travelling 360 kilometres. "North Korea’s sustained provocations can only result in stronger and faster South Korea-US combined deterrence and can only deepen North Korea’s international isolation," the South Korean government had said in a statement after an emergency security meeting.

Image: Twitter/@2INFDIV/AP