After Adani, Hindenburg Research Says Another BIG Report Coming Soon

Hindenburg Research, the US-based short-seller which recently made headlines about its report on Gautam Adani and the Adani Group, said the company will be coming up with a new report. The firm announced the new report Thursday and claimed it will be a 'big one'. However, the company has not shared on what the report will be based on.

New report soon—another big one. March 22, 2023

The last report issued by Hindenburg created a massive row in India after it claimed to have carried out a 2-year-long investigation into the Adani Group, following which it posed 88 questions. In the report, Hindenburg called out the conglomerate's "substantial debt", which includes pledging shares for loans; that its auditor "hardly seems capable of complex audit work" and many more.

However, the Adani Group refuted the allegations made by Hindenburg in a 413-page statement and called it a "calculated attack" on India, its institutions and its growth story, saying the allegations are "nothing but a lie". It said the report was driven by "an ulterior motive" to "create a false market" to allow the US firm to make financial gains by dragging stock prices down. The document is "a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive."

Amid the fiasco, the report by the New York-based firm that specialises in short selling led to Adani Group losing more than USD 50 billion in market value in just two trading sessions last week and Adani himself losing in excess of USD 20 billion, or about one-fifth of his total fortune.

The report also enraged political turmoil where the opposition attacked the central government and stalled Parliament proceedings demanding an investigation by a committee constituted by the Supreme Court or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the allegations.

What is Hindenburg Research all about?

Hindenburg Research is a forensic financial research firm founded by Nate Anderson, a graduate of the University of Connecticut with a degree in international business, in 2017. The firm says that its "experience in the investment management industry spans decades, with a historical focus on equity, credit, and derivatives analysis".