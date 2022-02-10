After Canada, US Might See Trucker Protest Next Month; Warns Washington Police

The trucker protest is scheduled for the next month, March, at the US capital of Washington, as the Washington Police Department confirmed. As per the reports of Sputnik, on Wednesday, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is aware of prospective First Amendment actions that may take place throughout the National Capital Region, including Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022. The spokesperson further said that the MPD will monitor, assess, and plan accordingly with its law enforcement partners.

The media reports suggest that a trucker protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates will begin in California in mid-February and end in Washington, DC by mid-March. Thousands of truckers, farmers, and other Canadians converged on Ottawa in mid-January to express strong opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which came after two years of restrictions. Since then, new citizen groups have joined the protest in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Reports of a convoy of truckers planning to potentially block roads

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also issued a nationwide warning to law enforcement on Tuesday, stating that the agency has received reports of a convoy of truckers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of vaccine mandates, according to Yahoo News. The unclassified DHS paper states that as of February 8, the US trucker convoy appears to be solely aspirational given the event is only being discussed online, however, it cautions that this might change soon.

The DHS official stated that they are absolutely going to shut down Washington, interrupting traffic as protesters did in Canada. In Canada, protesters shut down one of the busiest international border crossings between the United States and Canada on Monday, blocking traffic in both directions over the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit.

Date of the trucker convoy to coincide with the Super Bowl on Sunday in Inglewood, California

DHS public safety notice released on Tuesday suggests that the dates for the American version of Canada's trucker convoy are meant to coincide with the Super Bowl in Inglewood, California and President Biden's impending State of the Union speech on March 1 in Washington, according to Yahoo News.