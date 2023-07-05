After Fourth Of July Mayhem, US President Biden Calls For Tougher Gun Laws

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued a statement demanding tougher firearm restrictions after a series of horrifying shootings across the country during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. While marking the anniversary of last year’s July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park, Ill., in which seven people were slaughtered, Biden urged for action.

The shooting mayhem has been continuing in the US for a long time now. Last year, a string of shootings unfolded after Highland Park gunman Robert Crimo pumped more than 80 rounds of bullets with a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle into the parade crowd outside Chicago. The massacre killed seven and injured 48.

Biden issues statement

“Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America - from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago,” the president said in a statement released by the White House. "Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence,” the statement added.

Shootings on America's Independence Day

In the violence that marred the holiday weekend in Philadelphia, four men were killed and two children injured after a gunman wearing a ballistic vest opened fire at them Monday night. In Baltimore, two people were shot dead and 28 wounded after a duo unleashed a hail of gunfire at a block party on Sunday night. In Chicago, at least three people died and 27 others were injured, in a separate shooting incident.

"In mere moments, this day of patriotic pride became a scene of pain and tragedy," the US President bemoaned. Noting that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, and gun violence survivors had “fought tirelessly” to secure a statewide ban on assault weapons - which became law in January - Biden said that while the achievement would save the lives of millions in the US, it would not “erase their grief”.

“It will not bring back the seven Americans killed in Highland Park or heal the injuries and trauma that scores of others will continue to carry,” Biden said.