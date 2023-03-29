In the aftermath of deadly Nashville school shooting in the United States, Republican Congressman Tim Burchett made a stunning admission to reporters when asked about potential solutions: "We're not going to fix it." Burchett, a three-term congressman from Tennessee where a gunman killed three children and three adults at a Christian school on Monday, seemed to draw a troubling comparison between the safety of American schoolchildren and that of soldiers facing Japanese suicide attacks during World War II, as per a report from the Guardian.

“It’s a horrible, horrible situation, and we’re not going to fix it. Criminals are gonna be criminals. And my daddy fought in the second world war, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese, and he told me, he said, ‘Buddy,’ he said, ‘if somebody wants to take you out, and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it," he said.

For some reason, his comments have been met with criticism from advocates for gun control and school safety, who say that elected officials have a responsibility to take action to protect children and prevent future tragedies.

On March 27, 2023, a mass shooting took place at The Covenant School, a parochial school in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Six people, including three children and three staff members were killed.

Burchett states that Congress will mess things up instead of solving the issue

When asked about Congress's role in preventing the all-too-frequent tragedies of gun violence in the US, Congressman Tim Burchett expressed a bleak outlook, stating that he didn't see any meaningful action Congress could take without making things worse. "I don't think you're going to stop the gun violence," he said. "I think you got to change people's hearts." Burchett, who identifies as a Christian, went on to suggest that a religious revival was needed to address the issue.

"You know, as a Christian, as we talk about in the church, and I've said this many times, I think we really need a revival in this country," he said. It is worth flagging that several other people have also suggested that the malaise of gun crimes in the US is merely a symptom of a deeper rot.