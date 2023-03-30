After Nashville, Shooting Reported At North Carolina College; 2 Suspects Remain At Large

Two suspects are still on the loose after a shooting incident was reported in a North Carolina community college. According to The Independent, the incident led to the students and staff getting locked down on the campus premises. The tragic incident was reported just six days after the devastating Nashville shooting, which led to the death of three children and three adults. The incident took place in the Forsyth Tech Community College in Winston-Salem at 10:10 am. A Winston-Salem Police officer said that the police department responded to the call of the shots being fired.

According to The Independent, Forsyth Tech sent an “active shooter alert” on Thursday morning and urged all students, staff and faculty members to find refuge. “We are experiencing an active shooter situation. Law enforcement is on site. The campus is on lockdown with shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff,” the alert stated as per the report by the news outlet. The authorities immediately responded to the call and no casualties have been reported as of now.

Police assure ‘no active shooter’ inside the campus

According to The Independent, both the college administration and the police gave out an update at 11:05 am that no active shooter has been found on the campus. “We can confirm there is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation on the campus. There are no other threats to any other schools in the area,” police said. However, the lockdown of the campus is still in place to ensure the safety of those who are inside the campus.

While the officials have made it clear that no active shooters are present within the campus, two suspected shooters still remain at large. Citing local media, The Independent reported that the suspects were described as armed and dressed in grey and black hoodies. In response to the alert multiple lawmakers are still on the site and drones are being flown to scan the nearby areas. The matter is still under investigation.