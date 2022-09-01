In a shocking incident, an Indian man suffered a major mental trauma at a Taco Bell in Fremont, California while he was waiting for his food. According to a report by US news outlet, News, a Hindu man from India, Krishnan Jayaraman, was waiting to pick up his order at a Taco Bell restaurant on Fremont's Grimmer Boulevard in California on August 21. Unexpectedly, another customer, who was later identified as having Indian roots, began to verbally attack him. In a video, which was recorded by the victim and was later uploaded on YouTube, can be seen the man spewing anti-Hindu speech. "Walking around with your f***ing toes out. B***h, this ain’t India. You f*cked India up. You’re f****ing America up," he said.

The man was repeatedly seen calling Jayaraman disgusting and nasty and asked him not to come out in public. He even spits at Jayaraman. "You're a Hindu who bathes in cow urine. Indian people are a joke. Look at this nasty s**t," the Indian man recalled the horrific incident while speaking to the American television channel. "I didn't see a point of me trying to engage somebody who's hell-bent on picking up a fight and wanting me to engage. He was so close to my face. He was throwing his dollars on my face. He was spitting everywhere," he added.

#NEW Man seen spewing anti-Hindu hate speech at a #Fremont @tacobell IDd.@AlamedaCountyDA charged Singh Tejinder of #UnionCity, 37, with hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault, & disturbing the peace by offensive language.



Man also abused Indira Gandhi

According to him, he suffered a major shock when the man started speaking in Hindi and some words in Punjabi. The man even abused Indira Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India. "F**k Indira Gandhi, n****," the man said. Jayaraman explained it was then he realised, he might be an Indian and possibly associated with the Sikhs for Justice group-- a US-based secessionist group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan. The matter came to rest when the Taco Bell supervisor made the call to the police. Jayaraman even criticised the staff as they did not help in getting rid of the "sick man".

Man identified as Tejinder Singh

"So many of these employees were so busy, but they're in the front. They're seeing him abusing me. So I thought, at least they will ask him to leave the establishment. Which is probably what most franchises would do. I mean, I don't know what the policies of Taco Bell are," he told ABC7 News. Later, the police identified the man as 37-year-old Tejinder Singh and filed multiple charges against him. The police, in a Facebook post, said they handled hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, "and understand the significant impact they have on our community". "We would like to urge the community to be respectful of each other and to immediately report any circumstances such as this that, upon investigation may rise to the level of a crime," it added.

The 37-year-old Tejinder Singh has now been arrested and charged with hate crime after his homophobic rant against Krishnan Jayaraman.

