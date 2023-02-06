After Turkey-Syria Disaster, 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits New York's Buffalo

An earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit New York’s suburb of Buffalo on the morning of Monday, as two nations on the other side of the world grapple with a relatively stronger earthquake that killed over 1,500 people. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the minor earthquake in the United States was West Seneca. However, tremors were felt all the way near Niagara Falls and the town of Orchard Park.

“Just off the phone with @ErieCountyESU Dep. Commissioner Butcher who confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports. It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter.

Earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

The minor quake in New York came just hours after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Turkey and Syria, collapsing hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,900 people. With rampant aftershocks rattling Turkey, the United States expressed concern and vowed to provide as much aid as needed.

"We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance. President Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the Government of Turkiye,” the White House said in a statement.

