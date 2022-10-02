After Ukraine's Bid, US Says NATO's Expansion Should Be Considered By All Members Of Bloc

After Ukraine applied for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's membership following annexation of its four regions by Russia, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin stated on Saturday that US authorities are committed to NATO's ‘open door’ policy. He, however, stressed that the decision on NATO’s expansion should be made by all countries of the bloc.

"We are committed to supporting NATO's 'open door' policy, but how that proceeds is really an issue that's worked out between the 30 countries (members of the NATO) who vote on this. That work will have to be done in the future," stated Austin at a joint press conference in Hawaii with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.

US prioritising support for Ukraine

The Pentagon chief stressed during the broadcast, “But right now, most we're focused on doing everything we can to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to be successful. And we're seeing some really good effects being created by the Ukrainian forces.”

Recently, President Joe Biden signed a $12.35 billion bill approving financial aid to the defence programs of Ukraine. The bill advocated providing military and economic aid to Ukraine in the form of funding for its defence capabilities and equipment of Ukraine amid its war against Russia. Furthermore, the US aims to continue providing intelligence and military support to Ukraine, informed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Previously, the Pentagon had signed a $2.2 million contract to provide Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones to Ukraine, which would be used to counter Russia’s aggression in the region.

Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war following Putin’s announcement of the special military operation, Ukraine has received military aid and support in terms of supply of equipment, arms, and ammunition from various nations. However, the bulk of the aid received by Kyiv came from the US. The Pentagon’s Press Secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder stated at a press briefing that the security assistance given to Ukraine totals $15.1 billion.

As per a Pentagon document, the deliveries being made to Ukraine come under US security assistance to Ukraine through two main authorities- Ukraine Security Assistance (USAI) and Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA).

Ukraine making the bid to expedite NATO membership

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed the country's application for expedited NATO membership, reported TASS. However, Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg did not respond to a direct question from reporters about whether the alliance was ready to consider Ukraine’s application. Russia’s Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev compared Kyiv's bid to a request to "speed up the start of World War III".