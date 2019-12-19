After White House Rejects Berliners' 'gift', 2.7-tonne Brick Goes On US-Mexico Border Tour

President of United States Donald Trump's victory in 2016 was around the main agenda of constructing the 'Berlin Wall'. However, the critics of Trump's 'America First' approach tried to mock his step by taking a 2.7-tonne slab of the fallen Berlin Wall and engraving a message for the US President. Members of the Berlin-based pro-democracy group, Die Offene Gesellschaft tried 'gifting' him the same until the White House rejected it. In the latest development to the Berlin Wall piece is that it is sent on a US-Mexico border tour.

The concrete slab had been inscribed with a clear message for the Republican US President and asked him to honour the Americans' 'dedication to building a world without walls'. The Citizens of Berlin have engraved that 'Germany is united again' and there are only 'few scattered pieces' which reminds them that 'no wall lasts forever'. Die Offene Gesellschaft had reportedly informed the Trump administration about the project and then handed it over to the White House on November 9 which also marked the 30 years since the wall fell.

Read - WATCH: Berlin Wall Escape Tunnel In Germany Opens To Public

Trump is yet to deliver his campaign promise of building a 'big, beautiful' wall on the US-Mexico border wall. The US President had promised that Mexico would finance the entire project but it has costed the US taxpayers with nearly $10 billion. The newly built sections of Trump'sborder wall have been breached by smugglers, however, Washington is now offering roughly $300 million in contracts to monitor the future construction quality.

Read - 30 Years After The Berlin Wall, Cyprus’ Division Endures

30 Years After Fall Of Berlin Wall

According to the latest Deutschland trend report by political research firm Infratest Dimap, nearly 60 per cent of eastern Germans in 2019 said there was a positive change as compared to 67 per cent in 2009 on the eve of 30 years after the fall of Berlin wall. On the other hand, positive responses from western Germans rose by five points up to 56 per cent compared to answers from 2009. When the participants were asked whether life was better or worse today compared to the conditions in former East Germany, both western and eastern Germans overwhelmingly agreed that travel possibilities are much better now.

Likewise, 69 per cent of survey participants in the east and 83 per cent of respondents in the west said the situation had improved in terms of freedom of speech. Career opportunities and the economic situation were also ranked as better by the public when compared to the GDR. Yet the East and West were divided when it came to comparing the education systems and early childhood care, with eastern Germans saying the situation today was worse. About 76 per cent in the east said that social cohesion was worse today, while only 46 per cent of western Germans agreed.

Read - People Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of The Opening Of The Berlin Wall

Read - Sweet Of Taste Of Freedom: Chocolate Berlin Wall Destroyed

(With agency inputs)

