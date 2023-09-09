Agile Combat Employment Principles Conducted During Astral Knight 23

Agile Combat Employment principles were conducted by many units around the USAFEAFAF area of responsibility during Astral Knight 23 part six on September 8. At two advanced operational sites, these units demonstrated their capacity for quick deployment and operation maintenance. It also maintains command and control procedures and enhances logistics with NATO allies in the Baltic nation.



Captain Quincy Shoc Watts, 510th fighter squadron F-16 instructor pilot said that they were able to move metal and people around the world very quickly. They quickly projected American air power while establishing continuous combat operations. He also said that over the last week, they had an opportunity to take a highly motivated tight-knit team for Aviano to two bases which were completely unknown to them.

About the live field training exercise ACE

The multinational live fly-field training exercise corroborated new ways to deploy and manoeuvre assets into contested environments during a conflict and integrate 4th and 5th-generation aircraft. Watts said that the team worked hard and got to try out ACE in a new and unique way that is more realistic to a wartime scenario. He also said that a game plan is created and logistics problems have been solved with little or no support while ensuring missions could be executed soon upon arrival.

About the live field training exercise ACE



Multiple units around the @HQUSAFEAFAF area of responsibility conducted Agile Combat Employment (ACE) principles during Astral Knight 23 Part Six.



Learn more about the exercise: https://t.co/uFhxHbSGHM pic.twitter.com/Wwxp3x76tl — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) September 8, 2023



Simultaneously similar operations took place in the Arctic region, with airmen, F16 fighter falcons from the 52nd fighter wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. KC 135 Stratotanker from the 100th ARW deployed to Finland and forward deployed to Sweden. When the US Air Forces in Europe operationalize ACE, they show their ability to conduct operations from bases with various capacities and levels of support while ensuring that airmen and aircrews are prepared to respond to a range of crises.



Watts stated that he was especially pleased with the Buzzard Maintenance team's ability to constantly perform their daily inspections on F16s while wheeling jets and instructing airmen from diverse career sectors on how to carry out launches and recoveries. According to Watts, having multi-skilled Airmen on the ground will be very beneficial for continuous combat operations. Airmen who have received cross-functional training to support ACE force elements are known as multi-capable airmen.



They can work together as a cross-utilization team in an expeditionary setting to complete mission goals with a reasonable amount of risk. According to Watts and Raatz, the major obstacle throughout AK23-6 was uncertainty. To ensure prompt and coordinated responses during peacetime and contingency operations, the US Air Force regularly drills with friends and partners throughout Europe.



Exercises like AK23-6 give allies and partners a chance to coordinate their actions and present a unified front to the rest of the alliance. Watts said that the most important lesson learned was that they need to continue to foster and grow relationships with NATO partners. He also said that the resource, knowledge and help they provide is invaluable and can make or break operations. He also said that they have amazing liaisons here in both Lithuania and Latvia.