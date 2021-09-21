AGS Health acquires AI-based clinical documentation and medical coding technology provider, EZDI

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS Health, a leader in revenue cycle management solutions for major healthcare providers across the U.S., has acquired EZDI – a leader in modernizing computer-assisted coding (CAC) to support healthcare providers with revenue cycle management.

"Advancements in technology are helping health systems improve efficiencies, control costs and deliver better patient experiences," said AGS Health CEO, Patrice Wolfe. "EZDI's technology assists clinical staff by predicting appropriate medical codes and identifying missed documentation, which makes for a more efficient process and better outcomes." "This is an exciting time for both of our organizations," said Chetan Parikh, CEO at EZDI. "AGS brings coding services to EZDI customers and enables them to make computer-assisted coding actionable. We're offering measurable RCM improvement through automation." Established in 2014, EZDI offers an integrated, AI-based platform that combines clinical documentation improvement, computer-assisted coding and auditing into a single platform.

"By minimizing human touch points and instead using people to validate system-generated data, we can help our customers greatly reduce the margin of error," said Wolfe. "Driving the best possible outcomes for our clients remains our goal, and investments in technology advancements are critical to making that happen." About AGS Health AGS Health is an analytics-driven, technology-enabled revenue cycle management company serving healthcare providers across the U.S. AGS Health partners with hospitals and physician groups to optimize their revenue cycle through intelligent use of data. The company leverages the latest advancements in automation, process excellence, security and problem solving through use of technology and analytics – all made possible with college-educated, trained RCM experts. The company was awarded 2021 Best-in-KLAS for Outsourced Coding and ranked as a leader for Extended Business Office. AGS Health partners with 85+ clients across different care settings, clinical specialties and billing systems. It's revenue cycle…reimagined. #agshealth #revenuecyclereimagined

