Ahead Of Halloween, Biggest Pumpkin In US Transforms Into World's Largest Jack-o'-lantern

A giant pumpkin that weighs a whopping 2,560-pound has been transformed into the largest jack-o'-lantern in the world with the Celtic festival of Halloween right around the corner. The pumpkin, which has been grown by Minnesota-based gardener Travis Gienger, is named Maverick.

The large squash gets its name from the character Tom Cruise played in the blockbuster hit Top Gun. It also holds the record for being the largest pumpkin in the US, after competing in the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California earlier this month. It was later brought back to Gienger’s residence in Anoka, Minnesota.

The pumpkin has now been skillfully carved into an eagle at Anoka City Hall. It is on display at an event organised by Anoka Halloween, which calls the city the "Halloween Capital of the World". "This is good to bring the recognition to growing giant pumpkins, which brings recognition to Halloween, which Anoka is all about," Jeremy McFarland of Anoka Halloween told KMSP-TV.

Internet reacts to the giant pumpkin

Sharing images of the pumpkin’s carving process on Facebook, the official page of ‘City of Anoka, Minnesota’ wrote: "Progress is being made on the carving of Maverick, the record-breaking, 2,560 Pound pumpkin in Anoka, the Halloween Capital of the World!" The pictures have garnered hundreds of likes and multiple comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote, “Soo excited to see it.” Another user added, “Unique pumpkin carving.” "An eagle, I'm guessing sooooo cool," said another.

Images shared of the final product feature an eagle with piercing eyes carved on the gigantic pumpkin, as it emits bright yellow light from within. “Mike (the carver) really did a great job considering the irregular shape of the pumpkin he had to work with,” gardener Travis Gienger wrote on his official Facebook page.