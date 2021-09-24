Ahead Of PM Modi Meeting Joe Biden; What Does The Kamala Harris Meeting Indicate?

In a continued attack on Pakistan over its dirty game of terrorism, US Vice-President Kamala Harris took ‘suo motu’ cognizance of Pakistan’s role during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 23. India has always stood strong against the act of terrorism and has emphasized the role of its neighbour in aiding terror groups.

Vice President referred to Pakistan's role in regard to terrorism and said there were terror groups that were operating in that country.

As quoted by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to the reporters, “On terrorism, US VP Kamala Harris suo motu referred to Pakistan’s role in that regard. She said that there were terror groups working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups don’t impact US security and of India".

Highlighting the need to move forward in accordance with democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world, Harris said that democracies around the world are under threat. She said to restore democratic function, we must strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interests of the people of our countries.

US exposes Pak terrorism

The US is miffed with Pakistan over its support to the Taliban amid the Afghanistan takeover. Several US lawmakers and commentators demanded severe against Islamabad and disengagement with Pakistan. New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez and Idaho Republican James Risch, The top two members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, both demanded action against Pakistan for “double-dealing in Afghanistan".

While Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, asserted, “We need to understand the double-dealing by Pakistan and providing a safe haven to the Taliban."

PM Modi to meet Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Joe Biden on the second day of his trip to the United States to discuss the Afghanistan situation along with other bilateral issues. This will be his first meeting with Biden after he became the US President in January this year.

During the 'Quad Summit', Biden and Modi will hold meetings with the leaders of Australia and Japan, to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region concerning China's growing dominance in the world. On September 14, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) had said in a statement that the leaders will review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12 and discuss regional issues of shared interests.

(Image: PTI/AP)